BLACKSBURG, VA – North Carolina’s quest for an ACC Coastal Division championship and spot at the national table took a big hit Friday in a puddle of miscues on both sides of the ball, as the Tar Heels fell, 17-10, to Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

Carolina just never got it together offensively, while the defense was whipped at the line of scrimmage in the first half, a reason the No. 10 Heels ran just 23 plays before the intermission.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell was intercepted three times and sacked six times, as the Hokies applied pressure all night.

The Tar Heels dropped to 0-1 in the ACC and overall while Tech improved to 1-0 and 1-0.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Virginia Tech: