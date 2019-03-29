Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 23:22:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Auburn

Ibgiwjjdqr35bvp9afoi
UNC's struggles defending the three is one of our 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' loss to Auburn on Friday night.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

KANSAS CITY – North Carolina’s season came to a crashing halt Friday night at Sprint Center, as the Tar Heels fell to Auburn, 97-80, in the Midwest Region semifinals at Sprint Center.UNC led with a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}