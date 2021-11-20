UNCASVILLE, CT – North Carolina battled through some serious foul issues and an inability to take care of the ball in the first half Saturday, but a greater problem defensively was integral in the Tar Heels’ 93-84 loss to No. 6 Purdue at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Carolina was led by Dawson Garcia’s 26 points while RJ Davis and Caleb Love added to 18 each for the Tar Heels.

UNC led for just 18 seconds on the night, as it struggled with Armando Bacot saddled all game with foul issues. He played just 17 minutes and scored only two points.

The 18th-ranked Tar Heels fell to 3-1 and will face Tennessee on Sunday in the consolation game at 3:30 PM.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Purdue: