PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina held off a late Pittsburgh run to secure an important road win, 75-65, over the Panthers on Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels built a cushion late in the first half and carried it beyond the mid-point of the second half before a Pitt run cut the margin to 68-63 with 3:50 left. But Carolina closed it out 7-2 to win for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Garrison Brooks added 16 points and six rebounds. Kerwin Walton added 10 points.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. Pitt dropped to 8-4 and 4-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win at Pittsburgh:



