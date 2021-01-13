CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used dominant rebounding and interior play plus a late run to put away from Syracuse, 81-75, on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels reached the 80-point mark for just the second time this season, the other in a 93-80 loss at Iowa, and won their third consecutive game, all in ACC play.

Garrison Brooks led UNC with 16 points while Armando Bacot finished with 15 and RJ Davis added 12 off the bench.

UNC improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while the Orange dropped to 7-3 and 1-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Syracuse:



