5 Takeaways From UNC's Win At Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina put together a couple of impressive spurts to pull away from Boston College earning a 79-66 victory on Tuesday night at Conte forum that was much more lopsided th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news