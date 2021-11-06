CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina turned what was developing into a blowout loss to No. 9 Wake Forest into a thrilling 58-55 victory Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, and in the process slightly reversed course on a disappointing season and got one step closer to bowl eligibility.

The Tar Heels trailed 45-27 in the third quarter, but they exploded for a 31-3 stretch in which they flipped literally everything in the game. The defense, which was shredded all day, got three consecutive stops, and the offense responded by scoring to finish off the impressive stretch.

UNC improved to 5-4 overall while the Demon Deacons fell to 8-1. This was not an ACC game, so it doesn’t affect conference standings.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Wake Forest: