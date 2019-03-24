5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over Washington
COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina opened up an early lead on Washington and continued to add to it throughout its 81-59 victory Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.The...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news