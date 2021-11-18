 TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Things To Watch For Versus Wofford
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-18 20:23:26 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Things To Watch For Versus Wofford

The Tar Heels host struggling Wofford on Saturday, but there are plenty of things to watch for.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

North Carolina will play inside Kenan Stadium for the final time in 2021 when Wofford visits Saturday for a noon kick.

The Tar Heels are 5-5 and need one more win to qualify for a bowl game, so by defeating the FCS member Terriers, UNC will achieve that, thus reaching a bowl for the third consecutive season.

Wofford is coming off a 45-44 overtime loss at The Citadel and has dropped nine consecutive games. It defeated Elon, 24-22, in the opener, but has slid to the bottom of the Southern Conference by losing each game since. The Terriers have been competitive only in losses to Samford, East Tennessee State, Furman, and VMI.

UNC is coming off a 30-23 overtime loss at Pittsburgh last Thursday night.

The game will air on the regional sports networks.

Here are 5 things to look for from UNC’s game versus Wofford:

{{ article.author_name }}