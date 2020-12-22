TarHeelIllustrated - 7 Tar Heels Make All-ACC, 8 Others Also Honored

North Carolina placed seven players on the 2020 All-ACC Football Teams announced Tuesday morning, and in total UNC filled 15 slots on the teams. Conference champion Clemson and fellow College Football Playoff selection Notre Dame each placed 12 to lead the way.

Boston College, Miami and Pittsburgh also joined the Tar Heels with having seven players on the team.

Each of the league’s 15 teams placed at least one player on the All-ACC Teams, which were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Tigers wide receiver Amari Rodgers led the voting with 178 total points apiece. Lawrence leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Rodgers has an ACC-leading 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.

Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (154 points) was the leading vote-getter among defensive players.

Lawrence is joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who also earned first-team honors as the all-purpose back. The ACC Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, Etienne has accounted for 1,598 all-purpose yards this season while scoring 15 touchdowns.

ACC leading rusher Michael Carter of North Carolina (1,245 yards/8.0 yards per carry) is the other first-team running back. UNC teammate Dyami Brown (an ACC-leading 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches) and Boston College’s Zay Flowers (892 yards and nine touchdowns on 56 receptions) join Rodgers to complete the three-man wide receiving corps.

Also making it from the Tar Heels: Chazz Surratt (91 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 6 sacks), 1 INT) first-team linebacker; sophomore Sam Howell (3,352 yards, 27 TDs) is second-team quarterback; junior Javonte Williams (1,140 yards, 19 rushing TDs, 7.3 average) is second-team running back; junior Joshua Ezeudu is third-team guard; and Michael Carter was also third-team All-Purpose back, as he also returned kickoffs this season.

UNC players that made honorable mention: Senior WR Dazz Newsome (48 receptions, 616 yards, 5 TDs) made honorable mention; junior OT Jordan Tucker; junior OG Marcus McKethan; Ezeudu at tackle – he was third-team PG and honorable mention OT); junior DT Ray Vohasek (28 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3.5 sacks); senior DE/OLB Tomon Fox (31 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 6 sacks); junior DB Trey Morrison (32 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU); and junior center Brian Andeerson.

The All-ACC first team also features Boston College redshirt junior Hunter Long, who leads all tight ends nationally in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685).

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, announced earlier Tuesday as the 2020 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, led the offensive line voting. He leads a trio of Fighting Irish first-team offensive linemen, with Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer sweeping the guard position. Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and Boston College center Alec Lindstrom complete the front five.

Pitt swept the first-team defensive end positions, with Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver placing 1-2 in voting at that position. Clemson freshman Bryan Bresee and NC State junior Alim McNeill man the tackle spots.

North Carolina senior Chazz Surratt is a repeat first-team selection at linebacker, where he is joined by Notre Dame senior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and NC State sophomore Payton Wilson.

Clemson’s Derion Kendrick joins FSU’s Samuel as a first-team cornerback. Divine Deablo of Virginia Tech and Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame were tabbed at the safety positions.

NC State’s Wilson is the ACC’s leading tackler with 108, including 57 solo stops. Pitt’s Weaver leads the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.61) after registering at total of 14.5 while playing just nine contests. FSU’s Samuel leads the league in passes defended (six breakups, three interceptions), while Deablo’s four interceptions tie for the ACC lead.

Miami’s Jose Borregales took first-team placekicking honors after converting 18 of 20 field goals (including a school-record tying 57-yarder) and connecting on all 35 of his PAT attempts. First-team punter Pressley Harvin III of Georgia Tech leads the nation with his average of 48.0 per kick, and specialist DJ Turner of Pitt averaged 22.2 per kickoff return and 8.3 per punt return.



