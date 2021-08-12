New North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis has been quite clear in interviews since taking over the Tar Heels’ basketball program April 6 that he wants to spread things more, which means UNC will rely a bit more on perimeter shooting than it did last season.

Don’t expect a complete departure from what has been the norm for the Tar Heels, he will still emphasize the things that made Roy Williams a Hall of Famer. But Davis recognizes the game has shifted quite a bit in recent years, and he’s open to embracing that.

“I’ve got no desire, I've got no plans of going away from that foundation because I believe in it,” Davis said in the spring. “I do understand that the game has changed, and we've got to get better next year. Plain and simple, period."