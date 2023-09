September is a busy month in basketball recruiting. There are a ton of official visits on the agenda, and commitments begin to trickle in. The pledges are news makers when they do occur, and a couple of teams made headlines when their hard work paid recent dividends.

As things stand going into the last week of September there are four Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the top ten in the 2024 team recruiting rankings. North Carolina still holds the top spot. Duke is three places back at No. 4, Miami is sixth, and Syracuse is 10th. Georgia Tech at No. 20 means five ACC programs in the top 20.



A couple of these teams are in their lofty positions because they made moves this month, and therefore they are getting plenty of our attention.