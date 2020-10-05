TarHeelIllustrated - Absence Of Deep Passing Game Being Addressed

CHAPEL HILL – Through the first two games of last season, Sam Howell had completed 9 of 17 passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Through the first two games of this season, Howell is 0-for-8 with an interception on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield. UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo believe there are multiple factors why the Tar Heels’ deep game hasn’t yet materialized. So the questions were posed during Monday morning’s weekly press conferences: Have Syracuse and Boston College taken away something teams didn’t figure out a year ago? Are UNC’s receivers just not getting open? Is suspect pass protection making it difficult for Howell to go through his reads? Is Howell holding onto the ball too long or has maybe just been off? “I think the biggest thing is they're just backing off,” Brown said via zoom. “And we were so good with a deep throw last year and, like your question, that's what the players are questioning, ‘Why are we not hitting the ball?’ And we scored too quickly last year. So, we have got to have more patience.” Patience was the word of the day for the Hall of Fame head coach and Longo, the architect of the attack. Longo says the offense’s design is to take what defenses give them, and there were games last season opponents played up in the box opening plenty of stuff over top. Syracuse and Boston College have taken a different approach. They kept the Tar Heels in front of them forcing the Heels to pick their way down the field for scores.

Brown (left), Howell and Longo (right) are addressing the lack of a deep passing game thus far. (ACC Media)

Only one of UNC’s touchdown drives versus Syracuse took at least 10 plays, but at BC, Carolina’s three touchdown drives required 29 snaps, which is 9.7 per possession. “We'll go 50 yards real fast and then mess something up because we're trying to hold the ball and wait for the deep ball,” Brown said. “We have got to go back and understand the four-yard play is a good play and understand that we're not going to be able to score as easily as we did last year. “People have great respect for Sam now, people have seen us for a year. They understand that they're going to back off because we've got really good speed. So, it's different and what we've got to do is adjust.” Making Howell’s slow start with the longball more puzzling is that he connected on at least one pass 20 or more yards downfield in all 13 games last season, finishing the campaign 38-for-90 with 1,182 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions on all such attempts. His low games were a pair of 1-for-3 performances in home losses to Appalachian State and Clemson, but even his lone completion versus the Tigers went for a touchdown. Six times Howell completed at least four passes 20 or more yards downfield in a game and he had two more with three. His first interception on a deep ball came in a home win over Duke, which was the eighth contest of the season.

Pass protection problems have been one of the reasons for UNC's lack of a deep attack so far. (ACC Media)