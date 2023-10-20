CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference concluded its annual fall meetings today following individual and joint sessions that included the league’s Athletic Directors (ADs), Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs) and Senior Woman Administrators (SWAs). In continuing with the league’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, each school was also represented by an additional senior athletics administrator.

In addition to the ACC’s current 15 member institutions, the league’s incoming members – University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University – also participated in the meeting.

“It was an outstanding two days of ACC Fall Meetings with incredible excitement surrounding what’s happening in this league now – including the current fall seasons – and as we look to the future,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We have tremendous leadership at our soon to be 18 member institutions, and as a conference, we all remain committed to the collective priorities surrounding our student-athletes, broad-based programs and the overall success of the league.”

Joint sessions, attended by the ADs, FARs, SWAs and senior athletics administrators, featured an agenda that included updates and presentations surrounding ACC Network, Future of College Sports and ACC’s CORE (Champions of Racial Equity) initiatives.

The collaborative meetings also included discussions surrounding future regular-season schedules and championships for all 28 sponsored sports. The new schedules align with the addition of our three new members beginning with the 2024-25 athletic year.

ACC student-athletes Piper Hampsch of Duke (field hockey), Chloe Minas of Pitt (women’s soccer) and Olivia Summiel of Virginia Tech (women’s basketball) joined the meetings and spoke with the ADs, FARs, SWAs and senior athletics administrators. Hampsch is the ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Chair, Minas is the ACC SAAC Vice Chair and Summiel is the ACC’s representative on the NCAA SAAC.

The ACC Fall Meetings was the first league-wide meeting to take place in Charlotte since the conference moved its offices to the Queen City in September 2023. As part of the meetings, the league office hosted a reception in its new headquarters located in the Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower in Uptown Charlotte.

Immediately following the meetings, the dates and sites for the 2024 ACC Winter Championships were announced. This includes the Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships (Feb. 20-24, 2024), Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships (Feb. 22-24, 2024), Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships (Feb. 24-25, 2024), Women’s Basketball Championship (March 6-10, 2024), Wrestling Championships (March 10, 2024), Men’s Basketball Championship (March 12-16, 2024) and the ACC Gymnastics Championships (March 23, 2024).

As part of the ACC CORE presentation, plans for a third-annual Unity Tour will take place in Charleston, South Carolina. The tour is part of the ACC’s commitment to supporting student-athletes through meaningful educational opportunities, including in the area of social justice, and is a component of the league’s social justice platform, ACC UNITE. The ACC’s first Unity Tour was a trip to Montgomery and Selma, Alabama, in 2022, while last year’s tour was in Washington, D.C. Specific dates for this summer’s event will be announced at a later date.

Other topics discussed at the meetings included, but were not limited to:

*ACC Football and Women’s and Men’s Basketball

*Business, Finance and Revenue Generation

*Federal Legislation

*Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

*ACC Unity Tour

*Disney, ESPN and ACC Network

*Future of College Sports

*NCAA Division I Council

*ACC Strategic Marketing and Branding Initiative

*ACC Olympic Sports Policies and Championships