ACC Concludes Spring Meetings

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference concluded its annual spring meetings today following individual and joint sessions that included the league’s Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs), Athletic Directors (ADs), Senior Woman Administrators (SWAs), Football Head Coaches, Men’s Basketball Head Coaches and Women’s Basketball Head Coaches.

“We continue to have tremendous dialogue among our membership regarding the state of college athletics and the challenges we’re collectively facing,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Our responsibility remains with the nearly 10,000 amazing student-athletes that we are proud to represent. We had the opportunity to hear from some of our student-athletes at these meetings, and their ongoing feedback is central to the evolution of college athletics.”

Joint sessions, attended by the FARs, ADs and SWAs, featured multiple updates and discussions related to ACC Network, NCAA, AFCA, Bowl Season, College Football Playoff, Capital One Orange Bowl, Sports Data, National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Federal Legislation and NCAA transfer portal trends.

ACC student-athletes Ben King of Georgia Tech (baseball), Jaiden Thomas of NC State (women’s soccer) and Lee Dudley of Virginia (football) attended the meetings and spoke with the ADs, SWAs and FARs. Following their presentation, the FARs, ADs and SWAs provided feedback and appreciation for the ongoing leadership provided to their peers, respective institutions, conference and at the national level.

One specific area that will continue to be explored and is expected to be finalized at the SAAC summer meeting is the development of sport-specific student-athlete advisory groups that will enable ACC student-athletes to provide more efficient and immediate engagement on sport specific topics such as championship experience, rules changes and conference policies.

The ACC provided updates on the evolution of the new Healthcare Advisory Group that will advise conference leadership on medical, health and well-being issues that impact the student-athlete experience. The advisory group will have oversight of the health and safety areas including athletic trainers, team physicians, mental health practitioners, dieticians and sports performance. The Healthcare Advisory Group is comprised of one voting member from each ACC institution and a representative from each of the subgroups. The new healthcare advisory structure will better support research and innovation for athletics healthcare and performance while promoting inter-disciplinary collaboration within the ACC.





Topics discussed at the meetings included, but were not limited to:

• ACC Football Scheduling Models

• ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball

• Federal Legislation

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

• Transfer Portal

• NCAA Transformation Committee

• Future of College Sports

• ACC Network

• ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 Alliance

• Review and Assessment of conference office and location

• ACC Olympic Sports Policies and Championships

• ACC Awards



