The Early Signing Period concluded Wednesday night at midnight. The winners and losers of the first recruiting cycle couldn't have been clearer.

Duke and North Carolina have the two top classes so far, and two of the top four nationally. Miami gives the Atlantic Coast Conference three teams in the top ten. Throw in Syracuse and Clemson, and the league has five programs in the top-30. On the other end, Florida State, Boston College, and Louisville are at the bottom of the pack among the country's high major programs. Several teams in-between have made some additions to feel good about, but they still have work to do.

As we look back at the results, better ideas can be gained of where each program stands not only against its rivals, but in the entire stratosphere of college basketball.