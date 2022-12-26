ACC Spotlight: Early Signing Period Report Card
The Early Signing Period has come and gone and each team dealt with its own set of challenges due to the coaching carousel, lack of available scholarships or complications from the transfer portal. Here is a report for how each ACC team's recruiting class fared now that we're through the Early Signing Period.
Boston College
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Boston College
It was a tough season for the Eagles on the field and it shows in this recruiting class. Led by highly rated three-star prospects Jaedn Skeete and Nate Johnson, Boston College finished with the No. 64 overall recruiting class and just 17 signees.
Skeete and Montrell Wade should help provide playmaking abilities on the outside while local signee Datrell Jones will be counted on as a physical running back.
Boston College is bringing in a deep group of defensive backs in Carter Davis, Shawn Battle, KP Price, Max Tucker and athlete Kahlil Ali.
Grade: B
Clemson
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Clemson
The Tigers signed their sixth straight top 10 recruiting class. With 11 Rivals250 signees, this class is full of impressive playmakers on both sides of the ball. Clemson’s highest ranked signee is quarterback Christopher Vizzina but the Tigers did their best work this cycle recruiting defensive linemen.
Clemson signed six four-star defensive linemen and four of them were Rivals250 prospects. The group is led by top 100 prospects Peter Woods, Victory Burley and Stephiylan Green followed by Rivals250 prospect Tomarrion Parker and four-stars David Ojiegbe and AJ Hoffler.
Clemson signed six defensive backs plus athlete Khalil Barnes, the highest-ranked of which are Rivals250 prospects Avieon Terrell and Branden Strozier. Terrell is the younger brother of former Clemson Tiger and first-round NFL Draft pick AJ Terrell .
Grade: A
Duke
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Duke
The Blue Devils are taking big steps to improve on the field and this recruiting class will only help build that momentum. It's their highest ranked class since 2019 and this 27-member group should help in a number of areas.
High-potential pass catchers Vance Bolyard, Vincent Drolet, Apollos Cook, Leon Griffin, and Que-Sean Brown will give defenses problems. Quarterback Grayson Loftis has a lot of tools that should help him have a lot of success running Duke's offense.
Defensively, there is a lot to like about what Terry Simmons and Semaj Turner bring to the trenches. Kimari Robinson, River Hanson and Quentin Ajiero are just a few of the deep group of defensive backs Duke signed. Don't be surprised if linebackers Luke Mergott, Kendall Johnson and three-star athlete Kevin O'Connor outplay their rating.
Grade: B
Florida State
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Florida State
The Seminoles signed just 17 prospects during the Early Signing Period so their No. 27 overall recruiting class would have ranked higher had they signed a full 20. Regardless, Florida State’s class ranks third in the ACC in terms of average stars for commit at 3.59, which is their best mark since the 2018 class.
Florida State’s 2023 class is highlighted by five-star receiver Hykeem Williams and Rivals250 prospects Sam Singleton and Conrad Hussey, who flipped to the in-state program after being committed to Penn State since April. The Noles brought in some other high-end defenders as well. Four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and defensive linemen Keith Sampson and Lamont Green figure to be impact players for Florida State once they get on the field.
Grade: B
Georgia Tech
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Georgia Tech
A coaching change at Georgia Tech hurt this recruiting class but there are still plenty of players to get excited about. Offensive linemen Patrick Screws and Gabriel Fortson are the highest-rated players in this class. They are just two of the five offensive linemen Georgia Tech signed.
There are high expectations for receiver signees Zion Taylor and Bryce Dopson and the same can be said of linebacker signees Jacob Cruz, Ashton Heflin and Tay Seymore.
Grade: B
Louisville
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Louisville
Going through a coaching change can decimate a recruiting class but Louisville still has some very impressive prospects on the way. The group is led by Rivals250 prospects quarterback Pierce Clarkson, defensive back Aaron Williams, offensive lineman Madden Sanker and linebacker Stanquan Clark. Four-star defensive end Adonijah Green and Luke Burgess will also be counted on to play significant roles.
Losing commitments from top-ranked running back Rueben Owens, Rivals250 receiver Deandre Moore, and three-star defensive back Jayden Davis will sting but Cardinals fans should still be excited about the players Louisville did sign at those positions. Running back Keyjuan Brown and receivers William Fowles and Cataurus Hicks have a lot of special qualities that should allow them to become difference makers for Louisville.
Grade: B
Miami
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Miami
This will be Miami’s first top five recruiting class since 2008 if it can hold onto five-star Cormani McClain. The only things holding the Hurricanes back from getting an “A+” is not getting McClain to sign during the Early Signing Period and missing on a four-star quarterback. Miami did a fantastic job this year getting other big-time prospects to join the team. In total, the Hurricanes signed 10 Rivals250 prospects, with a clear focus on bringing in players who line up on or near the line of scrimmage. Seven of those 10 Rivals250 signees play offensive line, tight end, defensive line or linebacker.
Five-star offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola, along with four-star Tommy Kinsler and three-stars Frankie Tinilau and Antonio Tripp should provide a solid foundation for the offense moving forward. Pass rushers such as Rivals250 defensive ends Jayden Wayne and Rueben Bain will be counted on early in their careers. They lead a very solid group of defensive signees along with Rivals250 linebackers Malik Bryant and Raul Aguirre.
Grade: A
North Carolina
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: North Carolina
Despite the on-field success this season, this is the worst class the Tar Heels have signed since 2019. Receiver Chris Culliver is the only Rivals250 prospect who signed with North Carolina but he’s just one of three receivers along with four-star Christian Hamilton and three-star Paul Billups.
Overall, this is a very balanced recruiting class for North Carolina. Four-stars Tyler Thompson and Jaybron Harvey are a pair of pass rushers with very high ceilings and three-star tight end Julian Randolph could outplay his rating before the end of his career in Chapel Hill. With just 20 signees, expect North Carolina to be active in the transfer portal.
Grade: B
N.C. State
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: NC State
Like Florida State, N.C. State signed a small class and is expected to be active in the transfer portal. However, this 3.24 rating is the best average stars per commit N.C. State has ever had. This is also the highest-ranked recruiting class since 2019.
Rivals250 defensive back Daemon Fagan is the highest-ranked player in this class but NC State is also bringing in four-stars Zack Myers, Kendrick Raphael and Kevin Concepcion.
N.C. State coaches are looking forward to pairing Myers and Fagan with three-star signees Brandon Cisse, Kamal Bonner and Terrente Hinton in the secondary. On the offensive line, N.C. State is excited about the potential three-star signees Rico Jackson, Kamen Smith, Obadiah Obasuyi and Darion Rivers bring to the table. Quarterback Lex Thomas and tight end Javonte Vereen got a lot of publicity throughout the recruiting cycle and expectations in Raleigh are high for them.
Grade: B
Pittsburgh
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Pittsburgh
Even though Pittsburgh didn't sign a huge class, its average star rating per commit was a very solid 3.0. The class is led by four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Neal and he is joined on the defensive front by three-stars Antonio Camon and Maverick Gracio. The Panthers are bringing in a strong group of defensive backs in Shadarian Harrison, Jordan Bass and Cruce Brookins. The deep group of receivers is led by in-state signee Kenny Johnson and followed by Jesse Anderson, Lamar Seymore and Zion Fowler. Pittsburgh is expected to bring in plenty of transfers this cycle as well.
Grade: B
Syracuse
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Syracuse
The Orange had a very good 2022 season but a few assistant coaches moved on to other jobs and this recruiting class suffered. They lost longtime quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers to South Carolina during the Early Signing Period and he was the highest-rated player in this class.
With just seven three-stars and a total of 15 signees, Syracuse will be very active in the transfer portal. The top-rated players in the class are defensive linemen Rashard Perry, Jalil Smith, Ty Gordon, and Oluwademilade Omopariola along with running back Ike Daniels, tight end David Clement and linebacker Lonnie Rice.
Grade: B-
Virginia
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Virginia
It was a very difficult year for Virginia fans on and off the field but there is reason for optimism because of the players headed to Charlottesville in this recruiting class. Virginia fans got good news during the Early Signing Period when in-state linebacker Kamren Robinson decided to sign with the Cavaliers instead of flipping to Florida State or South Carolina.
Prolific receiver signee Jaden Gibson set records in the state of Georgia for career receiving yard and touchdown catches. He also set the record for touchdown catches in a single season. Titus Ivy and Suderien Harrison round out this receiver class.
Virginia is bringing in four defensive backs in this class with Keandre Walker and Landon Danley leading the way. Defensive lineman Jason Hammond is one of the highest-rated players in this class and he'll have help from Miles Greene, DJ Jones and Mekhi Buchanan along the defensive front.
Grade: B
Virginia Tech
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Virginia Tech
Head coach Brent Pry and his staff are restocking the cupboard. The Hokies signed 26 players in this class and closed strong, adding seven players in the days leading up to the Early Signing Period. They only signed two four-stars in receiver Chance Fitzgerald and four-star Antonio Cotman, who flipped from Boston College. Virginia Tech has two quarterbacks in this class in Dylan Wittke and William Watson, who flipped from Nebraska.
The Hokies prioritized defensive backs in this class, signing seven of them. Cotman is the highest-rated of the group but the coaching staff has high expectations for Dante Lovett, Braylon Johnson, Cameren Fleming and the rest of the group.
Grade: B
Wake Forest
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons have never signed a class ranked higher than No. 50 but this one sits at No. 42. Wake Forest landed a four-star in defensive back Antonio Robinson and highly rated three-star prospects Kerrington Lee, Jaquez Keyes, Drew Pickett, Hilton Alexander and Micah Mays. Alexander and Mays make up a strong receiver group to go with three-star quarterback signee Charlie Gilliam. Offensive linemen Devin Mcrae, George Steih, Kyland Armstong and Uber Ajongo are also heading to Winston-Salem.
Lee leads a solid group of signees along the defensive front. He'll be joined by Chris Marable, Ka'Shawn Thomas, and Tyler Walton. In the secondary, Robinson will be counted on to be an impact player but he'll have support from three-stars Travon West and Davaughn Patterson.
Grade: B