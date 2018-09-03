(Bruce Young, aka The Man of Many Talents, in spite of his horrible taste in music, is THI's social coordinator, official bureaucrat, resident traffic cop, back seat driver, Palmetto Inn aficionado, ATL instigator, restaurant ruffian, Twitter Trash Talker, Cabana Boi, Restaurant protocol coordinator, oft-fired then re-hired, Rupp Rude Boy, Red Coat troller, baseline bruiser, Diva Boeheim, adored by most - well, some, 2nd biggest Orioles' fan, now off the market, photographer and resident Tar Heels' fan)​



Another Carolina Football season has finally arrived and it started as it seems to always start with Coach Fedora at the helm, losing the first game because of turnovers, penalties and poor play. Remember, even in 2015, when Carolina played Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, they lost to a terrible South Carolina team to start the season. Can this year’s edition of the Tar Heels run the table? Sure, it's possible, about as possible as Virginia Tech winning a National Title in any sport....ever. Or better yet, N.C. State winning an ACC Football Division Title! If you're all like me, and I believe most of you are, as 4:00 pm came closer last Saturday, "Shoe Gate" and the suspensions were the last things on our minds. Like every year, we got hyped up and ready for the Heels to take the field and play football. All the outside distractions were in our rearview mirror, we just wanted to see our beloved Heels play and possibly win a season opener. But as usual, it was not to be!

The Man wanted to see UNC's full offensive package, which didn't happen until late. USA Today

It became painfully obvious early, our coaching staff was taking away the strengths of what Quarterback Nathan Elliott could do on the field; being a dual threat, running and passing. Was it because they didn't want Nathan to take unnecessary hits running the football, because they only had a true Freshman in Cade Fortin, who had yet to take a snap on a college football field, as a backup? I believe it was both. Their decision to put the reigns on Nathan for almost 3 quarters cost the Heels and Larry Fedora to completely waste another winnable season opener. When your staff ties your hands on offense right off the bat (only one first down in the first half), and you add in 4 turnovers and over 120 yards of penalties, this is what you get, each and every time. There was one part of the team that had a fantastic game against Cal and it was the Tar Heels’ Defense. Yes, I said it, the Tar Heels’ Defense. Don't recall in the Fedora era ever saying that out loud. As stated earlier, if not for the 4 Interceptions by Elliott, the Heels Defense played more than well enough for the team to beat this middle-of-the-road PAC 12 Cal Bears team. With Malik Carney, Cole Holcomb, Dominique Ross, Tyler Powell and several others making tackles and plays all over the field, the defense was primed and ready. We saw open field tackles on first contact, and that has been a major problem with Tar Heel defenses over the past five years or more.

The Man isn't a big fan of the folks in Greenville.

The Heels only gave up 279 yards of total offense to the Bears. We haven't seen the defense hold a team under 300 yards in quite some time. If the defense can play close to this level for the rest of the season, they can win more games than expected. I could go on and on about losing to Cal, but the team and the fan base must put this behind them and get ready for the East Carolina Pirates and their drunken fan base who couldn’t care less about our struggles. All the Pirates’ fan base cares about is drinking and drinking and drinking and abusing the oppositions’ fans who brave the trip to Greenville; and lastly beating the Heels as they have done several times in recent memory. It's bad enough to lose to these bums, but to put up with what can only be described as torture by their fan base afterwards towards Carolina fans is too much to have to bear!!!!! Coach Fedora, losing games to Duke, NC State and ECU cannot continue and will not be tolerated. If this staff can't get the job done this year, I hate to say, it will be a time for a change at the top. The fan base deserves better than what we've been given over the last few years. I believe most of the fan base is still behind you, however, we need to see better results, more discipline from your players and better play calling by your staff. Give them every opportunity to be successful, PLEASE!!! GO HEELS!