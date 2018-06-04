Adams Selected With The No. 17th Pick In MLB Draft
Jordyn Adams, a 4-star wide receiver and highly touted baseball prospect that has signed to play both sports at North Carolina was selected Monday night with the 17th overall pick in the 1st round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Anaheim Angels.
Adams, who just graduated from Green Hope High School in Cary, NC, and whose father is the defensive line coach for the Tar Heels, signed with UNC last December.
But his baseball stock took of this spring to where he now has a major decision to make: Attend UNC and play both sports for the Tar Heels, meaning he has to wait three years before being draft eligible by the big leagues again and also the mandatory three years to be eligible for the NFL draft assuring he would be a Tar Heel through the 2020-21 academic and athletic year.
Baseball players drafted are usually lured by the large signing bonuses accompanied with their draft positions, though the figures aren’t set. For Adams in his spot, the range of the signing bonus he will get is from around $3.3 million to $4 million. After that, he will earn the minor league wages as he works his way through the farm system toward the big league roster.
How long does Adams have to make a decision?
According to MLB.com:
A Club generally retains the rights to sign a selected player until 11:59 PM (EDT) August 15, or until the player enters, or returns to, a four-year college on a full-time basis. A player who is drafted and does not sign with the Club that selected him may be drafted again at a future year's Draft, so long as the player is eligible for that year's Draft. A Club may not select a player again in a subsequent year, unless the player has consented to the re-selection.
UNC opens the 2018 football season at California on Sept. 1 and the Tar Heels are likely to open fall camp within the first few days of August. The date hasn’t been determined yet. Classes at UNC begin Tuesday, Aug. 21.