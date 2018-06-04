Jordyn Adams, a 4-star wide receiver and highly touted baseball prospect that has signed to play both sports at North Carolina was selected Monday night with the 17th overall pick in the 1st round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Anaheim Angels.

Adams, who just graduated from Green Hope High School in Cary, NC, and whose father is the defensive line coach for the Tar Heels, signed with UNC last December.

But his baseball stock took of this spring to where he now has a major decision to make: Attend UNC and play both sports for the Tar Heels, meaning he has to wait three years before being draft eligible by the big leagues again and also the mandatory three years to be eligible for the NFL draft assuring he would be a Tar Heel through the 2020-21 academic and athletic year.