SAN DIEGO – The period between July 29 and December 28 was 153 days. That was the length of North Carolina’s season. The Tar Heels have now gone home to spend time with family and unwind before returning to school, and the coaching staff is also getting a needed break. Everyone will reconvene January 6 to begin meetings about the season, the positives and negatives, and perhaps a couple of difficult discussions will be had by Brown and some of his assistants. UNC lost in the final seconds to Oregon, 28-27, on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park, ending Carolina’s chances at the program’s tenth 10-win season. It was the team’s fourth consecutive loss after a thrilling, and somewhat surprising, 9-1 start. Brown has plenty to hash out over the next week-plus, sifting through the ugliness of how the season closed on offense, and the clear uptick defensively. He hit the portal hard bringing in kids filling positions of need, and there might be more help on the way. Brown may take a few days to exhale either at home in Chapel Hill or in the mountains in Linville, but he will certainly evaluate every inch of the program before meeting with the staff. “Defensively, I told the coaches, ‘We’re going to take a break,’” Brown said following his team’s loss to Oregon. “The kids come back January 6, then I will sit down with Gene and get his thoughts on each coach individually, and go through the process and see what I think is best for the program.” Perhaps at issue is if any changes will be made to the defensive staff. Nothing more is expected on offense, as Chip Lindsey was hired to replace Phil Longo as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Randy Clements replaced Jack Bicknell heading the offensive line. Both coaches were hired in December but did not participate in bowl preparation, but they did watch the team practice some and took copious notes.

UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik will meet with Mack Brown on Jan. 6 to discuss his staff. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Defensively, however, is an area where the masses would like to see changes. Of course, the masses don’t bear the responsibility of the head coach, nor do they understand the inner workings, or the value of relationships players have with certain staff members. The behind-the-curtains stuff carries value few outside the program ever see. Cries for changes in the middle of the season have somewhat dimmed because the unit played its best football over the last four contests of the season. Some players moved on replaced by younger ones who may fit the scheme and culture better. An upgrade was made late in the season. The defense currently ranks Nos. 115, 86, 116, and 102 in total defense, rushing yards allowed, [passing yards allowed, and points allowed, respectively, but Brown says the unit made considerable progress late in the campaign. It held four of UNC’s last six opponents to less than 30 points in regulation, and given how Clemson scored some of its points and amassed just 385 yards, Brown can easily point to five quality defensive efforts over the final six games. He has actually been more positive about that side of the ball than offense for some time now. “They have continued to get better,” he said. “After Appalachian State, everybody said they were so awful, so they didn’t give them a chance. Our defense held Georgia Tech to 21, that was enough. Our defense really didn’t give up that much to Clemson, it was our offense with three turnovers and a blocked kick. “NC State, we have a corner just fall down and give up seven. We had another interception on a short field that gave them something.” A concern shared by many has been the development of the defensive front. Loaded with talent, it doesn’t appear the interior players have progressed at a rate commensurate with contending for something significant. A source very close to the situation told THI that DL coach Tim Cross likely will be back for multiple reasons.

UNC's defense wasn't perfect Wednesday, but it showed signs of improvement. (USA Today)