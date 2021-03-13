TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: A New line Even In Defeat

GREENSBORO, NC – Like many parents, Roy Williams probably once used a ruler, a pencil, and a kitchen door to mark the heights of his kids when they were growing up back in the day. Most people have and many still do.

A scribbled line with a date next to it marking moments in time really tells a tale of life. It fills kids with a sense of pride and understanding they are growing up. Those lines don’t lie.

So, if Williams still has a ruler and pencil and has marked this year’s team’s growth on the back of his office door, it would also be quite revealing. His players should have some satisfaction over the considerable steps they’ve taken.

And perhaps at no time this season was that more evident than during Friday night’s 69-66 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of the 68th Annual New York Life ACC Tournament.

That’s saying something, given the clear trajectory the Tar Heels have traveled in recent weeks.

Carolina came in ready for its third game in as many nights versus an FSU squad that hadn’t played since last Saturday. UNC senior forward Garrison Brooks has battled a bum ankle all week and was clearly hindered Friday night. And the Heels remain the 325th most experienced team in the nation, so all of this postseason stuff and survive-and-advance mentality at the college level was completely new to most of the roster.