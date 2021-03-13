TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: A New line Even In Defeat

AJ: A New line Even In Defeat
GREENSBORO, NC – Like many parents, Roy Williams probably once used a ruler, a pencil, and a kitchen door to mark the heights of his kids when they were growing up back in the day. Most people have and many still do.
A scribbled line with a date next to it marking moments in time really tells a tale of life. It fills kids with a sense of pride and understanding they are growing up. Those lines don’t lie.
So, if Williams still has a ruler and pencil and has marked this year’s team’s growth on the back of his office door, it would also be quite revealing. His players should have some satisfaction over the considerable steps they’ve taken.
And perhaps at no time this season was that more evident than during Friday night’s 69-66 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of the 68th Annual New York Life ACC Tournament.
That’s saying something, given the clear trajectory the Tar Heels have traveled in recent weeks.
Carolina came in ready for its third game in as many nights versus an FSU squad that hadn’t played since last Saturday. UNC senior forward Garrison Brooks has battled a bum ankle all week and was clearly hindered Friday night. And the Heels remain the 325th most experienced team in the nation, so all of this postseason stuff and survive-and-advance mentality at the college level was completely new to most of the roster.
Then add into the mix FSU’s impressive depth, physical strength, athleticism, skill, smarts, and grit and this was as formidable a task the Heels have faced since playing at Iowa 94 days ago on Dec. 8. And, if that’s not enough, the Seminoles more often than not carry the look of a Final Four team and that Leonard Hamilton’s well-coached squad came to play Friday.
This was a monster task against a stout opponent playing with a monster mindset.
Yet, as Kerwin Walton rained a trio of three-pointers on the Seminoles over a span of 122 seconds near the mid-point of the second half, the Tar Heels found themselves in a tie game at 46-46. Two-minutes and 27 seconds later, they led 53-48.
Now, the Tar Heels did not play well in the first half. They were out of character from most wins, similar to Thursday night’s win over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals. But this was FSU, and with all due respect to the Hokies, they simply aren’t the Seminoles.
Carolina was pushed on the glass, wasn’t hitting from just about anywhere, didn’t have one smooth offensive possession in the first half, and was getting little from its backcourt into the second half. Of course, until Walton bookended some Caleb Love threes with his flurry.
The Heels didn’t hold onto the lead, though they later regained it at 64-62 with 3:15 left, which is a mild victory unto itself. Watching the game up close, there was no reason UNC should have been in contention, except the Tar Heels people watched in December, January and intermittently in February, are a different bunch now.
The March Tar Heels are better, much better.
They’re smarter, stronger, grittier, more connected, more fortified, and any rotation player is capable of flaring up on a given night, often picking up the slack for a teammate having a rough outing.
The Heels lost Friday and North Carolina basketball should never operate in the world of moral victories, but that’s not what this was by any degree.
If the intent here is to gauge the Tar Heels’ growth, a new, sharpened pencil is needed, because it’s time to draw a new line on the door.