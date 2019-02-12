Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 00:03:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: A Stinging Loss, Yes, But Not A Season Wrecker

Oxzt7xj5rrfajadbzib4
Monday's loss was tough on Cam Johnson and the Heels, but the reality is the NCAA Tournament is still six weeks away.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Cam Johnson is a pragmatic young man.He’s observant, introspective and has taken the lead this season as the main spokesman among the players for North Carolina’s basketball team.Not ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}