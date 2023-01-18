CHAPEL HILL – It’s about time Armando Bacot gets a nickname that will remain etched into the lore that is North Carolina’s legendary basketball program.

One of the most refreshing, honest, and entertaining UNC players in recent memory, Bacot is also a stat-sheet stuffer. He is genuine and dominant. He is brash and team-first. He is acceptably boastful, and also quick to praise teammates for their efforts in victories.

And he is becoming renowned himself.

Bacot took another historical step into a realm that includes only guys with their jerseys hanging in the rafters of the Smith Center by scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a 72-64 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night at the Dean Dome. It was the 60th time Bacot has recorded a double-double in his career, tying the great Billy Cunningham for the school record.