Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 20:02:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Big Adjustment Has Little Flying High

Kypgbcsz0g59jrhffoid
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

COLUMBUS, OH – To say this season has been about adjusting for Nassir Little would be an understatement.The No. 2 overall high school player in the class of 2018, Little has come off the bench for ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}