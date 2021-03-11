GREENSBORO, NC – Finally, North Carolina connected some dots Wednesday night.

Over the last five weeks, the Tar Heels showed clear signs of significant growth, raising the bar on their best overall performances in wins at Duke and at home over Louisville, Florida State and Duke again.

The Heels topped the 90-point mark in three of those victories and overcame a 16-point deficit to the Seminoles in the other. The problem, however, had been connecting those outings with similar ones in their ensuing contests.

Doing so is the ultimate indication of maturity and a young team taking a massive step forward. Twenty-five games into the campaign, that was still missing.