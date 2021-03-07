CHAPEL HILL – When North Carolina is dialed in and ready to ball, the Tar Heels can be pretty good.

So good, they can overcome the greatest sin in basketball and still beat quality teams in big games.

A week ago, UNC turned over the ball 21 times leading to 25 Florida State points, yet the Heels knocked off the No. 11 team in the nation after shooting 50 percent in the second half and stepping up defensively, cutting off the Seminoles’ dribble drives.



