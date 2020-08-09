TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: If Football Is Postponed, Here's An Idea

Crazy times call for crazy ideas.

If college football this fall isn’t going to happen, and instead conference commissioners are punting it to the spring, why not do the following?

If you can’t have football and seemingly anything else this fall, send students home for the semester to take their classes online. Keep the football players on campus and put them in a bubble in dorms. They become temporary football houses and is where they do everything, including their online classes, with the exception of football, of course.

Nobody completed spring practice and many programs didn’t even hit the field once, North Carolina included, so allow teams to practice until Sept. 19. It’s basically their spring practice but longer. The players stay on campus afterward and do their usual offseason stuff.

Play an eight-game, conference-only schedule starting in February with no open dates. The ACC can revert back to the original 2020 conference slate, which means Notre Dame is out.

Now, here’s the part some may think is crazy, but stay with me:

Football won’t be the only game in town, as it will also be college basketball season. And what happens in March every year, well except this past March? The conference and NCAA Tournaments. Since it makes zero sense to play college football at the same time as NCAA Tournament games are taking place, the football games should only be on Mondays. This will protect both sports and the many Benjamins they bring into the coffers.

And given all that's happening, schools will need as much cash as they can get.