TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: If Football Is Postponed, Here's An Idea

AJ: If Football Is Postponed, Here's An Idea
Crazy times call for crazy ideas.
If college football this fall isn’t going to happen, and instead conference commissioners are punting it to the spring, why not do the following?
If you can’t have football and seemingly anything else this fall, send students home for the semester to take their classes online. Keep the football players on campus and put them in a bubble in dorms. They become temporary football houses and is where they do everything, including their online classes, with the exception of football, of course.
Nobody completed spring practice and many programs didn’t even hit the field once, North Carolina included, so allow teams to practice until Sept. 19. It’s basically their spring practice but longer. The players stay on campus afterward and do their usual offseason stuff.
Play an eight-game, conference-only schedule starting in February with no open dates. The ACC can revert back to the original 2020 conference slate, which means Notre Dame is out.
Now, here’s the part some may think is crazy, but stay with me:
Football won’t be the only game in town, as it will also be college basketball season. And what happens in March every year, well except this past March? The conference and NCAA Tournaments. Since it makes zero sense to play college football at the same time as NCAA Tournament games are taking place, the football games should only be on Mondays. This will protect both sports and the many Benjamins they bring into the coffers.
And given all that's happening, schools will need as much cash as they can get.
College hoops takes every Monday off and makes way for football. Games at 3:30 and 7:30 in the ACC seems really drastic, but so does canceling the entire season. So, crazy times call for crazy ideas, and in a lot of ways, this isn’t so kooky.
Stadiums won’t be full, but they weren’t go to be full this fall anyway. And if they’re actually playing come February, it means we’ve moved on from COVID, so maybe 25,000-30,000 fans on a late Monday afternoon in mid-March for a Pitt-UNC tilt doesn’t really sound so bad.
(Think about it, each team only gets four home games, so it wouldn’t be that difficult for fans to make it work, and imagine getting home from work at around 5 and having all these second halves of P5 clashes to watch plus the following group of games. Or, if you’re a Happy Hour connoisseur, how cool would it be rolling into your favorite establishment at 5:15 and have all that football to watch the rest of the night?)
Start the season Feb. 8 and it ends March 29. The Final Four in hoops is the following weekend with the national championship game Monday, April 5, so football will have an open date that night, but conference championshiop games will take place pater in the week on April 8-9 (Thursday and Friday nights). No bowl games, so the playoff is announced Saturday (April 10) morning with the semifinals on April 17 and national championship April 24.
That’s typically when the final spring games would be played, so the players would then be off for about the same amount of time before fall camp kicks off several months later in August. And, if the NFL pushes back its draft a few weeks, players will have time to do interviews, etc, leading up to the draft. The season can be their eight-week (plus for some) combine.
This is obviously the most bizarre thing these finger tips have ever professionally typed, well, that’s if you don’t include “the ACC Tournament was cancelled” or “the NCAA Tournament was cancelled” or “the college football SEASON was cancelled.”
Get my drift?
Crazy times call for crazy ideas, and in a positively 2020-ish kind of way, this proposal actually makes some sense. College football gets its stage, hoops gets is stage, and the NCAA Tournament can go on without football getting in its way and we end up crowing champs in both major sports without any interference.
If the season is going to get axed, why not consider this plan?