CHARLOTTE – Unless the unthinkable happens for the second time in 23 days, North Carolina will face Duke with Zion Williamson at full strength Friday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

The college basketball universe is uber-focused on it and really, the center of the American sports world will be the Spectrum Center here in Buzz City.

The thing is, the two teams aren’t really interested in discussing it, they are preparing and zeroed in on what their Hall of Fame coaches are telling them. Not long after last nights’ victories in the quarterfinals, however, trying to get either team to say much about facing each other again was akin to turning on ESPN for 10 minutes and not seeing Zion Tv in full force.

It was a darn-near impossibility.

“I don’t know who we play tomorrow, but whoever it is we’re going to definitely be ready to play,” UNC freshman Nassir Little said, while Duke’s game versus Syracuse was still ongoing.

So, he was pressed more specifically if there was a part of him inside that wanted to face Williamson, a player Little was rated ahead of coming out of high school. Still, nothing. The freshman and member of the Academic All-ACC team wouldn’t bite.

“I just want to play basketball,” Little replied, clearly annoyed by the question. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”

Williamson did face the Tar Heels for 34 seconds in Durham on Feb. 20. That’s how long it took for his shoe to blow up leading to the knee injury that sidelined him. He hadn’t played since until Thursday night’ historic 29-point, 14-rebound performance. Historic because he converted all 13 of his field goal attempts, by far a new record for this fabled event.

The Tar Heels won that night at Cameron Indoor Stadium by 16 points and again last Saturday in Chapel Hill by nine. Yet, they’ve received very little credit for beating what is still a talented and very good Blue Devils’ team. So, Friday’s game really carries the weight of all three the teams have played, and while one team is out to settle a score and the other is out to prove itself, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament is also on the line.



