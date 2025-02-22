AJ: Plenty of Good Signs, But Heels Have More to Prove

CHAPEL HILL – As noted following the Tar Heels’ rout of NC State on Wednesday night, they are a changing team.

Getting it out of the way, yes, North Carolina has beaten three bad teams in the last eight days, but it’s how it has approached those games and is morphing into something different that stands out the most.

It’s different because they are playing bigger, faster, more fluidly, more aggressively, and more successfully. This is a happy team following an 81-66 win over Virginia on Saturday at the Smith Center, the team’s second straight pummeling of an opponent and third consecutive win.

Jae’Lyn Withers’ emergence as a 6-foot-9 true stretch four has elevated the idea of what this team can continue evolving into. Winning big while RJ Davis has poor shooting games is also a fantastic sign. Dominating the boards the last two games and combining to score 38 second-chance points against State and UVA is another stat that reflects a departure from how the Heels have usually played this season.

There are things to pick at from each game, though, even the last two in which the Heels have won by a combined 39 points. But there is an awful lot to get the base embraced renewed optimism. But that’s where scribes come in.

Sometimes, the job in this corner is to pull people from the ledge when they think the Tar Heel universe is collapsing and then nudge them to the ledge when they think the Heels can do no wrong.

So, excuse the coming nudge: