CHAPEL HILL – We finally got our first official look at Hubert Davis’ team Monday night, and there was plenty to like.

Really, there was much more to like than the North Carolina 86, Radford 70 final score might suggest. It was an opener, and they can be tricky, and there was so much to find intriguing about the Tar Heels.

Some things that really stood out that should become a part of who this team is:

*Ten players logged eight or more minutes, each getting into the game in the first half, and each positive impacting the game not long after entering. Literally each one flashed in some capacity, be it defensively or on offense, and ALL displayed passion and intensity.