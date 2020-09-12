CHAPEL HILL – Of the many strange moments that occurred Saturday at Kenan Stadium, perhaps the one that most stood out came after North Carolina defeated Syracuse 31-6.

With the Orange in their locker room, the Tar Heels remained on the field. They weren’t being scolded or forced to run extra sprints for some of their unbecoming play earlier in the day, instead they were in a semicircle in front of their coach for the postgame talk.

If you would have squinted and imagined some field in Anywhere USA, it would have more resembled a pee wee team sipping on juice packs listening to their coach’s latest Knute Rockne impersonation attempt.



