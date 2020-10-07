CHAPEL HILL – Nobody around the Kenan Football Center is going to say this, at least not publicly, but Saturday’s game versus Virginia Tech is huge.

Enormous.

It’s the biggest game of the Mack Brown era part two at UNC. And it’s not even debatable.

The opener last season versus South Carolina was a big deal because it was Brown’s first game back where he led the Tar Heels for a decade, concluding with consecutive top-10 finishes. Clemson was a big game, too, because it was Clemson.

But nobody would have second-guessed Brown and his staff had they lost to the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels came out of their one-point defeat to the Tigers feeling good about themselves. In fact, Brown said multiple times last fall that game was huge for their confidence and integral in spawning greater growth.

But if the No. 8 Tar Heels lose to the No. 19 Hokies at home Saturday, there won’t be the same kind of forgiveness among fans or poll voters whom Brown hinted Wednesday may have a higher opinion than he does of where UNC is at this time.



