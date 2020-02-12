WINSTON-SALEM, NC – At the risk of being redundant, has North Carolina finally hit rock bottom? Tuesday’s ugliness at Wake Forest certainly has company in what has become easily the most perplexing basketball season in UNC’s fabled history. But what may push its 74-57 loss here at Joel Coliseum over the top as the clear leader is the juxtaposition of how the Tar Heels had been playing coming in and their performance on this night. Carolina took No. 8 Florida State to the wire in Tallahassee a week earlier and led No. 7 Duke by 13 late but couldn’t close the door losing last Saturday in overtime. Yet, conventional wisdom suggested the Heels would respond well, squaring up and taking care of business against the most beatable foe remaining on the schedule. After all, they've actually been quite resilient this season. The rash of injuries, revolving door of point guards and myriad meltdowns and blown leads could have sunk this crew long ago, but it hadn’t. Well, maybe not until making the pedestrian Demon Deacons look more like the Chris Paul, Eric Williams and Justin Gray version circa 2005. The Heels looked like a broken club Tuesday. They were listless and appeared unfocused. They trailed by 18 points at halftime and by 26 three minutes into the second half against a team that had lost eight of its previous 10 contests coming in, just like the Tar Heels.



An injured eye and stiches in his lip, Brooks and the Heels just didn't have it Tuesday. (Jacob Turner, THI)

“It’s just embarrassing,” guard Christian Keeling said afterward. “We came out and this performance wasn’t representative of North Carolina basketball. It’s a disrespect of the history and tradition and former players that played here. It’s just embarrassing, it’s embarrassing.” A moment later, when answering a separate question, Keeling expressed some contrition. “We owe Coach Williams an apology,” he said. Williams’ postgame press conference had many in the media rumbling afterward about its grim tone and look, and given that this isn’t the first or second or third or… time, that’s saying something. “Wake Forest had more want to out there today,” the Hall of Famer said. Effort was the topic du jour. “There’s a reason we’re (10-14), one of the biggest reasons is we’re not playing hard enough – I’m not getting them to play hard enough,” Williams later added. As the head coach, so it ultimately falls on him, but talking with the players afterward, responsibility for what transpired more rests on them. Some widely accept that, as much as it pains them. “When we have games like this, when our effort isn’t there (against) a team that probably isn’t as good as Duke or Oregon or Florida State, we get run out of the gym because our effort is poor,” junior Andrew Platek said. “When we play together, we have good execution and we care. And when we care we’re a really good team, that’s the most frustrating thing.”



Anthony (2) said the players didn't entirely follow the game plan. (Jacob Turner, THI)