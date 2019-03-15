AJ: The Recipe Moving Forward Must Include White
CHARLOTTE – And so it began. North Carolina’s quest for validation and a championship commenced Thursday night at Spectrum Center, and the early returns are pretty promising.The Tar Heels were far ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news