CHAPEL HILL – Sometimes, postgame columns just roll off the finger tips. Easy peasy.

Sometimes, a mental block heightens the hurdle, but it’s eventually scaled and something ends up written.

Then there are those times when we know what to write, but finding the proper balance in saying it is the hard part. That’s where I found myself following North Carolina’s 30-27 overtime loss to NC State on Friday at Kenan Stadium.

I could squash the Heels for losing a second straight game at home and falling in gut-wrenching fashion to their hated rivals for the second consecutive year. Or I could brush Friday’s concerning performance aside, instead focusing on 9-3 and Coastal Division champs.