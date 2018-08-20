AJ: Why This Year's OL Will Be Better Than Last Year's OL
North Carolina lost four starters from last year’s offensive line. But, it’s not exactly a stretch to expect this current, younger group to perform at a higher level and with more consistency than ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news