Last weekend’s contest versus Georgia State was a big game, as was written a week ago in this space, because it was an opportunity to learn more about North Carolina’s football team.

Plus, it was one of 12 games, so with snaps so precious for staffs to gain insight into their teams, all games are substantially important in that respect.

This week, however, offers up a different kind of importance with 2-0 Virginia visiting Kenan Stadium. This tilt matters so much, let’s fire off some bullet points to clearly articulate its meaning: