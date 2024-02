CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – There are three ways to look at North Carolina’s 54-44 win at Virginia on Saturday:

First, the tenth-ranked Tar Heels exorcised some demons here ending an eight-game, 12-year skid at John Paul Jones Arena. Much can be said about a team that extinguishes that from the radar. It can certainly be liberating.

Second, coming off an open date in the ACC schedule, the rested Heels packed a whole lot into the March-style victory and just may have fully steered their nose to the sport’s most noteworthy month that is less than a week away.