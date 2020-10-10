CHAPEL HILL – Just win, baby, right?

That might be the emerging motto for North Carolina’s football team these days.

It doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn’t even have to be all that entertaining, and it doesn’t have to be smooth sailing because the object of the game is to score more points than the opponents and move into the winner’s circle each week.

And three games into the 2020 campaign, the Tar Heels have managed to win each contest in different ways, thus working to fortify whatever it is they’ll eventually become.



