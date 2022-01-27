CHAPEL HILL – In the realm of games that should be saved for future viewing so generations of basketball fans can one day marvel at the beauty of college hoops in the vintage 2020s, North Carolina’s win over Boston College on Wednesday night will just miss the cut.

Actually, the Tar Heels’ 58-47 victory over the Eagles qualifies more as a game those who saw it might prefer to soon forget instead of placing it in a time capsule. This was an ugly game loaded with ugly stats played by two teams in their third game in five days and clearly lacking pre-game B12 shots.