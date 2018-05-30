TarHeelIllustrated.com

An Offer In Hand, Virginia DB Looking To Visit UNC
Class of 2020 safety Malcolm Greene of Highland Springs, VA, was caught off guard when he learned North Carolina was extending him a scholarship offer during a meeting with first-year Tar Heels assistant coach Luke Paschall.
"When Coach (Luke) Paschall offered me, I was extremely excited, I was at a loss of words," he told THI. "I don't know too much about Coach Paschall as of right now, but I know a lot about the UNC program, because I was always a Ryan Switzer fan."
With an offer in hand, Greene is looking forward to visiting and learning more about the Carolina program this summer.
"I've been planning a visit down there, so I can learn a lot more about their program and what it's about," he said.
The 5-10, 177-pound Greene has yet to interact with the Tar Heels’ defensive backs coach Henry Baker, but his coach got some feedback from the staff on how they are going to recruit him within the next two years.
"Coach Henry Baker has been in contact with my high school coaches and they have had a conversation about my play," he said. "UNC is recruiting me as a cornerback, I feel that the future is bright for the program.
"They think that my explosiveness and my drive to go get the ball is great. Then stated my tackling ability is unmatchable."
Entering his junior year of high school, Greene has picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers and UNC among others, but with it being early, no programs are standing out.
"It's very early in the process for me right now, my connection with every school that has offered is growing to a good one," he said.
Right now, he is planning to take trips to Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia this upcoming summer.