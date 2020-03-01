SYRACUSE, NY – Four months after his electrifying 34-point performance in a season-opening win over Notre Dame, Cole Anthony might just now be playing in a manner and at a level North Carolina needs for the Tar Heels to meet their potential. Anthony was sensational that night, but there hasn’t been a repeat performance since, not really even close, though it’s appeared at times he and the Heels have navigated through the treacherous waters of their season thinking and hoping an Anthony uproar might be enough to get them by name-the-opponent. That hasn’t been the case, though. And however much of that was true, it wasn't productive and one of the reasons the Tar Heels went three months between winning games with Anthony in uniform. Granted, he missed seven weeks, but Carolina lost nine straight with Anthony running the show, a reality that would have been unfathomable Nov. 6. If Saturday’s performance at the Carrier Dome is any indication, however, Anthony’s game has matured and grown and it’s one of the primary reasons Carolina has picked up consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 92-79 gem over Syracuse, which may signal a shift in who and what the Tar Heels are becoming. If so, the transformation begins with Anthony.



Anthony scored, passed and managed the Heels to a win Saturday. (USA Today)

“He (had) seven assists and two turnovers, that’s pretty impressive,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said, not long after the win over the Orange. “I love that part of it and that was probably the biggest thing for his game today was how well he did there… “His game management I thought was really good.” Game management is something that has at times not fully accompanied Anthony’s performances. Errant shooting and high-turnover games have occurred too often, but perhaps that was part of his course, necessary experiences to hammer home the dos and don’ts of running a Carolina offense. Anthony’s 25 points, which included him netting 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range, came on 13 field goal attempts Saturday. He scored 19 points with five assists in Tuesday’s win over N.C. State on a season-low 12 shots. This is the same guy that attempted 24 in the opener versus Notre Dame and then again two nights later at UNC Wilmington. Efficience and getting teammates involved are the mandates of running the point for Williams. Anthony did that here in Upstate New York throughout the game, including in the final moments, a time period in recent games Anthony has most often struggled. “That’s the growth that people haven’t seen because Cole’s been out, but that’s what eventually happens when you’re a freshman,” said junior Garrison Brooks, who had 26 points and 14 rebounds Saturday. “You see the game, understand more and are just a better basketball player…



Anthony has 12 assists in UNC's last two games. (USA Today)