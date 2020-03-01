Anthony's Game Management A Boon For Tar Heels
SYRACUSE, NY – Four months after his electrifying 34-point performance in a season-opening win over Notre Dame, Cole Anthony might just now be playing in a manner and at a level North Carolina needs for the Tar Heels to meet their potential.
Anthony was sensational that night, but there hasn’t been a repeat performance since, not really even close, though it’s appeared at times he and the Heels have navigated through the treacherous waters of their season thinking and hoping an Anthony uproar might be enough to get them by name-the-opponent.
That hasn’t been the case, though. And however much of that was true, it wasn't productive and one of the reasons the Tar Heels went three months between winning games with Anthony in uniform. Granted, he missed seven weeks, but Carolina lost nine straight with Anthony running the show, a reality that would have been unfathomable Nov. 6.
If Saturday’s performance at the Carrier Dome is any indication, however, Anthony’s game has matured and grown and it’s one of the primary reasons Carolina has picked up consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 92-79 gem over Syracuse, which may signal a shift in who and what the Tar Heels are becoming.
If so, the transformation begins with Anthony.
“He (had) seven assists and two turnovers, that’s pretty impressive,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said, not long after the win over the Orange. “I love that part of it and that was probably the biggest thing for his game today was how well he did there…
“His game management I thought was really good.”
Game management is something that has at times not fully accompanied Anthony’s performances. Errant shooting and high-turnover games have occurred too often, but perhaps that was part of his course, necessary experiences to hammer home the dos and don’ts of running a Carolina offense.
Anthony’s 25 points, which included him netting 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range, came on 13 field goal attempts Saturday. He scored 19 points with five assists in Tuesday’s win over N.C. State on a season-low 12 shots. This is the same guy that attempted 24 in the opener versus Notre Dame and then again two nights later at UNC Wilmington.
Efficience and getting teammates involved are the mandates of running the point for Williams. Anthony did that here in Upstate New York throughout the game, including in the final moments, a time period in recent games Anthony has most often struggled.
“That’s the growth that people haven’t seen because Cole’s been out, but that’s what eventually happens when you’re a freshman,” said junior Garrison Brooks, who had 26 points and 14 rebounds Saturday. “You see the game, understand more and are just a better basketball player…
“He’s becoming a really good basketball player.”
And he’s becoming one of five instead of one-plus-four. Even in how he spoke following Saturday’s win, the connectedness with his teammates was apparent.
“I thought I was getting them up today, I got some quality looks and I think that really contributed to me shooting it that well,” Anthony said about his perimeter exhibition. “So, my teammates were hitting me, and all credit goes to them.”
Anthony’s buckets are one thing but it’s everything else he brought to the floor Saturday, and in many respects last Tuesday, as well, that make the Heels far more dangerous than their 12-17 record suggests.
Anthony and the Tar Heels are getting on the same page. They’ve fought against the cruelty this season has rendered, but with another week left before the ACC Tournament and March Madness arrive, the Heels are finding themselves.
“I think he’s just learning,” senior guard Brandon Robinson said. “Being a basketball player here is not easy. It takes time to learn the system, and I think he’s finally learning how to play with us, and we’re learning how to play with him.
“And he’s just seeing the game. The game is just slowing down for him.”
And as the game slows for Anthony it speeds up for the Tar Heels, and that usually means victories for Williams’ clubs.