TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina junior running back Antonio Williams will be eligible to play this fall. The New London, North Carolina, native has two years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons at Ohio State.

"We were extremely pleased to learn that Antonio will be immediately eligible to play this fall," head coach Larry Fedora said. "He has already made a great impression on his teammates and coaches, and I think he will be able to make an impact on the field for us this season. I appreciate the hard work of our compliance staff to get the right thing done for Antonio."

Williams appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes, including 12 as a sophomore in 2017. The 5-11, 210-pound back rushed 63 times for 318 yards during his time in Columbus, scoring three touchdowns and averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

The North Stanly High School product also caught five passes for 25 yards as a sophomore.Williams was a consensus 4-star prospect after rushing for 7,999 yards at North Stanly. He averaged 178.8 yards per game for his career with 81 touchdowns scored and had three consecutive 2,000-yard seasons - 2,150 as a senior, 2,267 as a junior and 2,170 as a sophomore.



Williams told THI on Friday afternoon the following statement: "At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason. Me being back at UNC isn’t a coincidence, that was just God telling me he’s got bigger plans for me, better plans for me. I’m super excited and ready to get to work.”