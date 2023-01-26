With North Carolina going eight days in between games, this was the perfect time to take questions from our subscribers about the Tar Heels, as they have just ten games remaining in the regular season.

We started a thread Thursday night requesting questions, and since we got such a strong response, we will run the replies in multiple parts, likely in three parts.

UNC is 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the ACC. It next plays Thursday, February 1, at home versus Pittsburgh.

Here is the first installment of your questions with AJ’s replies: