Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run's George Wilson would have really benefitted from a spring evaluation period full of camps and college workouts. Still, teams from around the country are chasing the edge prospect. Wilson just released his top four the other day and explained what the rest of his recruitment will look like.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Arizona State: "They're one of my top schools because I love the coaches," Wilson said. "Coach Rob is a great coach and he's very experienced. He came from the Minnesota Vikings. I like that he's experienced. I did a virtual visit with them. Their facilities are set up well."

North Carolina: "North Carolina is closer to home," he said. "I know one of their coaches, coach Dre Bly, is from the 757. They have some really good coaches.They're recruiting me at outside linebacker. "I went to North Carolina October 26th," said Wilson. "I was there for the Duke game. The atmosphere down there was crazy. It was a rivalry game so it was crazy and I loved the energy."

Penn State: "They've been recruiting me well," he said. "The coaches, coach Scott, and I have a good vibe together. I love the way he coaches. He came from South Carolina so this is his first year. I haven't been up there for a visit but I have family up that way."

South Carolina: "I get good vibes from coach Peterson," Wilson said. "He keeps it real. Coach Krantz and I have a good relationship too. I talk to coach Will Muschamp too. We talk a lot about how they're going to use me there. They're doing a good job recruiting me. "I did a virtual visit with them like I did with all four teams," he said. "I really love the facility and how they treat their players. Their facility is outstanding."

On what his next move will be: "I wanted to narrow down my schools," said Wilson. "I'm trying to find the school that's best for me. I'm going to wait it out. I want to see if I can make any visits."

RIVALS' REACTION...