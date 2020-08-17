TarHeelIllustrated - Bacot Named To NABC Player Development Coalition

CHAPEL HILL—University of North Carolina sophomore Armando Bacot is among 11 players nationally named to the new National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Player Development Coalition, a diverse collection of Division I men's basketball student-athletes that will provide valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball issues. The NABC made the announcement on Monday morning.

Bacot joins Wendell Moore of Duke and Bourama Sidibe of Syracuse representing the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In addition to creating a vehicle for student-athletes to address current issues, the Player Development Coalition will also provide members with numerous professional and personal development experiences. The coalition will meet quarterly and have regular opportunities to address the NABC Board of Directors and NCAA committees.

"Our priority as coaches is to support student-athlete development both on and off the court," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. "As the NABC continues its advocacy and policy work on issues impacting our game, it's vital that input from student-athletes be central to those efforts. Whether it's NIL, transfer parameters, social justice, COVID-19 or a host of other important topics currently impacting college basketball, we will make sure student-athletes' voices are heard."