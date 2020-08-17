TarHeelIllustrated - Bacot Named To NABC Player Development Coalition

Bacot Named To NABC Player Development Coalition
CHAPEL HILL—University of North Carolina sophomore Armando Bacot is among 11 players nationally named to the new National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Player Development Coalition, a diverse collection of Division I men's basketball student-athletes that will provide valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball issues. The NABC made the announcement on Monday morning.
Bacot joins Wendell Moore of Duke and Bourama Sidibe of Syracuse representing the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In addition to creating a vehicle for student-athletes to address current issues, the Player Development Coalition will also provide members with numerous professional and personal development experiences. The coalition will meet quarterly and have regular opportunities to address the NABC Board of Directors and NCAA committees.
"Our priority as coaches is to support student-athlete development both on and off the court," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. "As the NABC continues its advocacy and policy work on issues impacting our game, it's vital that input from student-athletes be central to those efforts. Whether it's NIL, transfer parameters, social justice, COVID-19 or a host of other important topics currently impacting college basketball, we will make sure student-athletes' voices are heard."
"We will also structure the Player Development Coalition to be an impactful experience that benefits these young men well beyond their college years," added Robinson.
Members of the initial Player Development Coalition are Bacot, Colorado's Evan Battey, Kentucky's Keion Brooks, Jr., Harvard's Kale Catchings, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Michigan State's Joshua Langford, Duke's Wendell Moore, Jr., TCU's RJ Nembhard, Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe and High Point's John-Michael Wright.
2020-21 NABC Player Development Coalition Roster
Armando Bacot, North Carolina - So.
Evan Battey, Colorado – Jr.
Keion Brooks, Jr., Kentucky – So.
Kale Catchings, Harvard – Jr.
Collin Gillespie, Villanova – Sr.
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga – Sr.
Joshua Langford, Michigan State – Sr.
Wendell Moore, Jr., Duke – So.
RJ Nembhard, TCU – Jr.
Bourama Sidibe, Syracuse – Sr.
John-Michael Wright, High Point – So.