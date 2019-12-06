CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will have to do without freshman forward Armando Bacot indefinitely, UNC announced prior to Roy Williams’ press conference Friday in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at Virginia on Sunday.

Bacot went down with a right ankle injury 7:12 into UNC’s loss at home Wednesday night to Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and did not return.

Initially, Williams said he would be “out for a while” but after Bacot was examined by doctors Thursday morning, the news for the Tar Heels was positive.

“(I'm) 99.9999 (percent sure) that he will not play,” Williams said Friday at the Smith Center. “He is walking, he’s not on crutches. It ballooned up, it was big, so I just don’t see anyway in the world he will play (against UVA).”

Not having Bacot is an obstacle the seventh-ranked Heels (6-2) struggled getting in their 74-49 loss to the Buckeyes. Carolina was outrebounded 48-32, though it was 14-5 OSU when Bacot went down. Now, UC must find a way to deal with not having his production, though his season averages don’t reflect how he’s played.

Bacot averages 10.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, but he was limited to three minutes in a win at UNC-Wilmington because of a concussion and then played just seven minutes versus OSU. In the six games in which Bacot has not missed time with an injury, he’s averaging 13.8 points, 11 rebounds and is shooting 58.9 percent from the field in 26.5 minutes oer game.