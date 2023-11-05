CHAPEL HILL – It’s go-time for Armando Bacot. His last one in a North Carolina uniform. Given a fifth season because the NCAA awarded every athlete during the Covid athletic year of 2020-21 an additional one, Bacot opted to grab the opportunity at extending his UNC career. And he fully intends on making the most of it. It isn’t any secret within the program what Bacot wants to achieve this year. It begins with team and includes himself. He wants to hang a banner and his jersey, the latter of which he still has not qualified for even though he stands as the all-time leading rebounder in Carolina history. So, with this being his last year with the Tar Heels, the push has been on for some time for Bacot to make the very most out of his final season that formally begins November 6 at home versus Radford. “I’ve noticed that there’s a sense of urgency that this is his last run,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “This is it. And how does he want to leave this place? He’s experienced the highs of highs here, the lowest of lows. He’s gone through a pandemic here; how do you want to leave this place? “Do you want your number in the rafters? How do you want to leave this place in terms of team? And I think he sees it, and he wants to make sure that he leaves in the right way.” Bacot arrived from Richmond, VA, two years and a few months after the Tar Heels won the national title in 2017. It was still a championship culture, though the injury riddled team struggled that season to a 14-19 mark. They were blown out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament the following season, which turned out to be Roy Williams’ final at the helm. And then Bacot and the Heels had a magical run. They led in the national title game by 15 points at halftime but lost to Kansas. And last year was a disaster, finishing 20-13 and not getting an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. Bacot became the only player to ever record a double-double in all six tournament games. And as far ago as that now seems, he can still taste it. And he wants that and more.

UNC forward Armando Bacot plans on leaving everything on the floor for this, his final season. (USA Today)

“For me personally, I want to win a national championship and win National Player of the Year,” he said. “If I have a good enough season, I should be able to break any records I’m supposed to break.” A moment later, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Bacot added that’s not just his goal, but that of the staff’s, too. “Coach Davis and all the coaches have been preaching that they want to get my jersey in the rafters,” he said. “So, that’s what I’ve been shooting for all summer trying to prepare for this year to have a great year.” Part of that preparation has been to trim down quite a bit. Upon first up-close glance, Bacot looks like a different person. Perhaps part of it is the mutton chops beard he’s sporting, but it’s also how much thinner his face is. Then it’s his upper body, which is leaner and more cut. His mid-section has trimmed to where Bacot tucks in his practice jersey all the time now. Why not, he’s proud of his new build. “I’m down a whole lot, actually,” he said. “I’m almost close to my freshman year weight… Now I’ve added so much muscle, I’ve gotten the fat off of me. I feel good.” A year ago, Bacot showed through the mid-point of the season an improved two-dribble game. But opponents eventually took that away, as they doubled him just about every time he touched the ball, and often before any entries into the paint. He acknowledges moves were added to his repertoire before last season, but he wasn’t quick enough to beat the double-teams. Part of the offseason mission was to have a body that can counter whatever opponents throw at him. Bacot believes he’s achieved that.

UNC's Armando Bacot got close to a national title in 2022, this year he wants to complete the deal. (Jenna Miller/THI)

“It’s been great. In terms of durability, it’s been great for me,” Bacot said. “Going into my junior year and sophomore year, I tried to bulk up so much, I just was really strong. But I don’t think I need to be that strong, more just cut and just be more effective with what I’m doing.” As Bacot nears the start of season five in Carolina blue, his impressive rebound total sits at 1,335. He averaged 422 rebounds each of the last two seasons, so a similar performance would out him near 1,800 for his career, a mark that could stand forever. With 1,810 points, Bacot is 1,062 behind Tyler Hansbrough’s all-time mark at UNC, so that will stand. But Bacot has a terrific chance at passing Phil Ford as the second-leading all-time scorer at Carolina. Ford has 2,290 points, only 480 ahead of Bacot. So, barring an injury, Bacot, who scored 509 points last season, should become number two on the list. That will only happen if this season looks a bit more like his junior year than last winter. As a junior, Bacot was at 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest. As a senior, Bacot averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. Davis says the composition of this year’s team should help Bacot. He will have more shooters on the perimeter that are comfortable playing away from the basket, thus freeing up space in the lane. Bacot should have plenty of more isolation situations than a year ago. “Statistically, Armando’s best year was his junior year, and we shot the ball really well,” Davis said. “Everyone talks about spacing, and you can; you can have every guy in the corner, corner, and all the way at half court. But if you don’t have guys that are legitimate threats, it’s just not going to be able to give Armando the type of space.

Aramndo Bacot broke Tyler Hansbrough's career rebound mark last season, but he wants more. (Jerome Ibrahim/THI)