Bateman On Murphy, Gray, McMichael, Depth & UVA

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference and was asked about some of the young players on that side of the ball, such as Myles Murphy and Cedric Gray, as well as the overall depth on his unit, and preparing for the unique offensive approach employed by Virginia, which visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday night.

Above is video of Bateman’s full presser and below are some notes and the entire transcript of what he had to say:





*UNC Coach Mack Brown said Virginia was tougher than the Tar Heels in a loss last season in Charlottesville. UVA beat the Heels at the point of attack often that night, so that is clearly something the staff is looking at improving on this week.

BATEMAN: "First, we watched the film from last year, and they blocked us. I got a lot of respect for Coach Mendenhall and his staff. This game eventually always comes down to whipping blocks, you either get blocked, or you get off blocks. They did a good job last year with giving us some different stuff. They're really creative on offense.

“We've got to give our kids the best chance to get lined up and be physical and not be worried about other things. I think when we're done Saturday night, the team that wins is the team that usually blocks and tackles best."





*UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters they like to use a lot of different looks, including use of multiple players lining up at quarterback, so opposing staffs have much more to prepare for. But, the Cavaliers still use those looks to try and move the ball, but it’s not at all their base offense.

BATEMAN: "I think what you try to do is you try to look and say, 'Okay, we had problems with these things before on defense,' and how does that fit with how they attack us. You try to self-scout yourself a little bit. Obviously, it's going to make you have to try to do less things; I think that's what they do. You look at Illinois, and Illinois quickly got into one call. Virginia's got really good players. They know exactly what call you're in. They can run really good plays, so I think that's gonna be a part of it too."





*Myles Murphy said in August he’s squatting nearly 200 more pounds than a year ago and it would help him at the point of attack. He played very well Saturday versus Georgia State with five tackles, including a sack and two others for a loss of yardage. So, what has Bateman seen different from the sophomore defensive tackle?

BATEMAN: "I don't know exact numbers, but he weighs about the same that he weighed when he got here. He's like 295 to 300, depending on what we had for lunch today. I think his bench press has gone up 200 pounds, and his squats has gone up 200 pounds. I think that's a tribute to Brian Hess and Dean (Moege) and AJ (Blue)and big John (Jonathan Heck) down in the weight room and the work Myles (Murphy) has put in. He's totally changed his body.

“I think what we see with him now is a couple of things. Number one, he has worked really hard to learn the defense. Last year if we put Myles in, we were rolling the dice sometimes whether he was gonna quite do what we wanted him to do. Now I feel very confident in him, and he's become one of our better players. I see a kid who I think got a really bright future who's playing really well for us and is getting to a situation where we can play more and more every week, and I think you'll start to see that too."





*Sophomore inside linebacker Cedric Gray played in a few series in the first half Saturday, what did Bateman see from him that he liked?

BATEMAN: I think Cedric is a really good player. We wanted to play him against Virginia Tech more, just the way the game kind of settled down. The thing about Cedric, when you look at the linebacker room, and I think Tommy (Thigpen) has done a really good job with those guys recruiting them. They're all pretty similar; they all look the same.

“They're all really fast. They're all about 220 pounds. That's kind of who we want, but Cedric is the one kid who's longer. He looks like he could play for Jovan (Dewitt). So, I think with Ced in there, it gives us a little bit bigger body in there some, and I think you will see him play more and more every week, to be honest with you.”





*Virginia appears more dynamic on offense than a year ago, and it scored 44 points versus the Tar Heels last season. What are some of the differences in what the Wahoos are doing through two games this season?

BATEMAN: "I think they are throwing it better for sure. (I) think they're a little more talented on the outside at receiver than I remember them. The tight end, the transfer tight end, I think he's a really, really good player. I think on offense when you got a veteran o-line that's physical and does a good job, and I think they do. And then you got a quarterback who I think is a tremendous player who could do everything; that's a pretty way to start. They run a lot of crazy stuff, they got a good plan, and we got to play really, really well to have a chance."





*Depth on defense was probably the number one storyline throughout all of fall camp. Two games in, how has that added depth helped the defense?

BATEMAN: "We absolutely have some kids that have fallen into a role of being a special situation guy. Like on Saturday, we put it in the summer with the thought that we have three corners out there, and then Storm (Duck) has been a little banged up. But with six DB's (defensive backs) on the field, that was something we felt like last year we didn't have enough of. I think they converted one time on us so, that's pretty good.

“Clyde Pinder is coming in on third downs as a pass rush guy and is doing a good job. I think there's a lot of guys, and frankly, I think Cedric Gray is in that mix too. We're bringing Cedric in to run some calls that maybe he's better at than Eugene (Asante) or vice versa. There are definitely some kids that fell into a role where they're more specialized. We tell our kids, 'if you show us that you are going to play with great effort, and you know what you're doing, and there's not much of a difference between one and two, we're gonna play ya.'

“I think what happens is you know your morale is better. Coach Brown says all the time, 'your morale starts from the bottom up.' it's easy for Jerimiah Gemmel to have great morale. I think when the backup mike (middle linebacker) is playing, the backup will (weakside linebacker) is playing, and the backup bandit safety is playing, I think you start to get more of a buy-in, and you create more depth in your defense. I think the biggest place for playing wars is d line, and I think that's a position you have to play as many players that you can, just because of the physical nature of the position. I think it's a little bit of both, but I'm very happy that we're able to play more guys for sure."





*Junior CB Dae Dae Hollins suffered a lower body injury versus Georgia State and it out for the season.

BATEMAN: "You hate to see a kid get hurt; I love that kid. The improvement he's made, he's really become a good player and a great teammate. He's smart, so losing him hurts. At corner, we feel like we've got depth. I do think Storms is getting close to being back. It wouldn't shock me if he tried to play Saturday. I think Obi Egbuna has played really well when we asked him to play. I think losing Dae Dae hurts because he's a good player, but I don't know how much that's going to affect our depth as much. Hopefully, Obi and Storm will be able to take some of those reps that Dae Dae was taking."





*Junior CB Kyler McMichael has played well through the first two games. Bateman said in August he wanted more consistency from McMichael, who was the No. 53 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2018. He spent a year at Clemson, where he won a national championship, before transferring to UNC. Two games in, what are his thoughts?

BATEMAN: "I think he's more comfortable with the defense. This is a kid who was a really highly recruited kid, then he transfers and has to sit out, then he doesn't have spring practice. There was a stretch there where he didn't really get to play much. I really feel like, at the end of the season, he was playing at a high level. I agree with you. I think Kyler is playing really well, and he's a guy we can lean on."





*Ja'Qurious Conley was playing really well before he left Saturday’s game with an injury, but he later returned wearing what appeared to be a large club on his left hand. What’s his status and how might the club affect him this coming weekend?

BATEMAN: "He obviously it did early in the game and came back. Luke Ross and our trainers did a great job getting him up to speed. I said, 'look, I'm gonna put you back in.' Even though the game was out of hand, but 'I want you to get used to playing with it a little bit and see what you think.' He's gotta use it a little bit better. I don't know if he will be quite as clubbed up as he was during the game for this next one.

“So, I think he'll be able to use it a little more than he could during the game. Obviously, the further back from the ball you get, the harder it is to play with the club. It's hard to play defense with only one hand anyway. He's going to have to change some things, but he's still a really good player, and we're pretty confident he will be able to get it done."





*The Tar Heels have registered just two sacks on the season so far even though another stated mission throughout August was to generate more sacks than last season when they racked up 36, which still wasn’t enough for their liking. Is Bateman concerned by the low sack total so far?

BATEMAN: "Not really, with Virginia Tech early on we didn't pressure much,because we kind of wanted to see how that game was going to play out. I felt like a year ago when we pressured him, he got out on us a lot. I felt like he was more dangerous at that than he was throwing it, he still got out on us, so I probably should have pressured. Then, against Georgia State with what they were doing on offense, we didn't rush guys much.

“It's just kind of what the nature of what they were doing, and honestly we felt like we could cover them. We felt like coverage was the answer a little bit, and also I think you watch Georgia State the ball was coming out fast a lot. I think it's that, but I think we have some guys that can rush the passer and I think as we start playing teams that give us more and more opportunities to do that I think you'll start to see more pressure."





*UVA QB Brennan Armstrong is an outstanding player who can use his legs and arm to beat teams. A lefthander, he’s a competitor as well. He has thrown for 744 yards and seven touchdowns through the first two games and will be the key play UNC must contain to enhance its chances at winning Saturday night.

BATEMAN: “I was watching their Illinois game before our game on Saturday and (UVA) Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall said, and this is kind of what I thought about him for a year now. I think probably growing up when you play pickup basketball or, backyard football or whatever sport you wanted to play. Probably if you picked him, your team is going to win. He's that kind of guy, so I think he's a really competitive kid, I think he does everything really well.

“The thing I see from him now versus when you played him a year ago is I do feel like he's got a really complete grasp of where the ball should go in the throw game. Where I feel like last year there were a couple of times, we were able to kind of tilt the coverage a little bit. Maybe he didn't see it as much as he does now, so I think there's that, but he's a tremendous player. They run him, they throw it to him, they do a lot with him. If he got hurt, they couldn’t replace him, he's that kind of guy. So we're going to have to do a really good job of trying to create pressure on with as few players as possible and try to find a way to confuse him a little bit.

“But I think he’s a tremendous player. My first year we played them, and they had (Bryce)Perkins who was a really good player. They're getting all the same run, strength from the quarterback from that, but the throw game is so much better, they have a really good offense.”