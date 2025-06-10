Belichick addresses House Settlement

Tuesday, in his summer press conference, North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick was asked about the House Settlement. For football, it means UNC can go from 85 to 105 scholarships and will get approximately (still undetermined) 75% of the $20.5 million in revenue it must now share with athletes.

“The House Settlement is something we’ve been waiting for and it’s quite lengthy and technical. And so we have people on our staff and lawyers and so forth that are looking at it so we have a full understanding of exactly what we’re doing. We did that over the weekend and Mike Lombardi and I will be meeting with those people that are advising us on what exactly it means, what we can, how we need to configure things. A little bit differently than maybe we’ve done in the past couple of months.

“Again, a lot of this was anticipated, but now that it’s more formalized, we’ll have to make sure that we’re compliant with every part of it from roster size to payments and fair market value, or reasonable market value and terms like that. There’s a number of things that are kind of interconnected and we just want to make sure that we understand everything before we march too far forward.

“But I’m glad that it’s out. I’m glad that we have rules and policies and so forth that we can work with. I think now it’s just understanding exactly how the mechanics of some of those will work and again, what we can do and what we can’t do. And as we identify that and it becomes clear, that’ll just help us going forward.

“I would just say that over the next year, there’ll be a lot of things that will come up and probably a year from now some modifications will be made. Who knows what they are but I think as you get all these schools, all these student-athletes, and so many different outside NIL type – let’s call them deals – we’ll see how all that plays out; what the boundaries are and aren’t going forward.”